House Republicans to Launch Probe of Biden Afghan Policy in Next Congress – Lawmaker

Michael Hughes: The U.S. House, expected to be controlled by the Republicans as a result of this week’s midterm elections, will launch a probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan after the new Congress convenes in January, Representative Michael McCaul, who is likely to lead the investigation, said on Friday.

On November 8, U.S. voters cast ballots in the midterm elections, which are projected to see the Republicans take the majority from President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party.

Click here to read more.