House GOP subpoenas Secretary of State Blinken for Afghanistan cable

USA Today: House Republicans who have pilloried President Joe Biden's foreign policy revved up their push to obtain information about disagreements within the administration over 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. A subpoena scheduled to be served at the State Department on Tuesday seeks an internal cable reportedly written by 23 U.S. officials criticizing aspects of the exit plan, which resulted in the almost immediate takeover by the Taliban.