Tolo News: Mohammad Karim Amin, the chairman of Hizb-e-Islami’s peace talk’s delegation said on Sunday night that a delegation of party representatives will soon visit the U.S, but did not outline a timeframe. Amin said the delegation will continue with their peace efforts and will possibly talk with U.S officials over “removing of sanctions” against their leader, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. Click here to read more (external link).