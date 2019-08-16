Hekmatyar Says Incumbent Govt Will ‘Collapse’ After US Withdrawal

Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami party who runs for president, says the incumbent government is “weak” and cannot decide on major issues in the country and that it will “collapse” if the US forces leave the war-ravaged Afghanistan. “There is no doubt in US forces withdrawal [from Afghanistan]. They will definitely leave [the country],” Mr. Hekmatyar said. “There is no doubt in peace. Peace is coming.” Hekmatyar linked the current situation with that of the early 1990s in Afghanistan when the then USSR forces left Afghanistan and left former president Dr. Najibullah in danger of collapse. Click here to read more (external link).

Related