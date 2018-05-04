Hekmatyar accuses Iran of ethnic rift in Afghanistan, supporting Daesh

Tolo News: He blamed Iran for fueling ethnic rift in Afghanistan and said Iran helps “the infiltration of Daesh into Afghanistan”. “Daesh cannot come from Iraq or Russia. It has only one way which is Iran. They can only enter Afghanistan through Iran,” he added. According to him, there are three factions of Daesh operating in Afghanistan: Iraqi Daesh, Taliban’s Daesh and Daesh in uniform. “Daesh has three factions or three types. One is Iraqi Daesh, another is the Taliban’s former members who have left the group and are called Daesh right now. Their flag was white in the past but now it is black. And another faction which is far more dangerous than the two others is Daesh in uniform, the government’s Daesh,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

