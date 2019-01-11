formats

Hamid Karzai Defends Trump’s Dig About India’s Role in Afghanistan

The Wire: While Indians had taken umbrage at US President Donald Trump’s dig at New Delhi not doing enough in Afghanistan, former president Hamid Karzai has defended him by saying that Trump was simply referring to what Afghans want: a larger role for India in the region. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Hamid Karzai Defends Trump’s Dig About India’s Role in Afghanistan

  1. *THE AMEEGOOZ
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN
    ***
    **
    *
    PAKISTAN
    has only
    one
    .
    *QUAIDI AZAM-
    .
    AFGHANISTAN
    has three
    .
    *GREAT AMEEGOOZ
    (Karzai, Abdullah and GHANI)
    who could claim that distinguished
    title as (QUIDI AZAMS)).
    =================
    =================
    It is all up to crazy Englishman
    to
    honor his installations- in what ever way he desires.

