Ghostriders in the sky: Air Force’s new gunship flying ‘every single night’ in Afghanistan

Stars and Stripes (US): The U.S. Air Force’s newest aerial gunships are in high demand in the skies of Afghanistan, where they provide close-air support and armed overwatch to U.S. and Afghan operations. The new aircraft’s missions are part of an increase in the pace of the air war following the collapse of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban in early September, and a vow by President Donald Trump “to hit our enemy harder” than ever before. Click here to read more (external link).