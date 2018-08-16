Ghani’s government slammed over inability to provide security to the people

Tolo News: Raising their voices against government, analysts and residents alike have called on the heads of the security agencies to resign. “Unfortunately they (government leadership) are engaged in small political games, gang games and other very matters but government leaders are using even the current crises for its strategic goals to its benefit. It is actually painful,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, a former diplomat and head of Massoud Foundation. “The incumbent government signed a security pact with US when it was first established. How much safety has it provided to the people of Afghanistan?” asked a Kabul resident. Click here to read more (external link).

