Aamaj: Former vice president, Amrullah Saleh, reacting to remarks of former United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, stated that Ghani wanted "real peace", but the US hidden decision delivered Afghanistan to Pakistan. Saleh calling Pompeo as "impostor" blamed the US for the fall of Afghanistan. Saleh claimed that the US was preparing for a bigger war– Russia-Ukraine conflict– by delivering Afghanistan to Pakistan.