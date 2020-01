Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani, in a phone conversation with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, assured his Iranian counterpart that based on the Afghan-US security pact, Afghan soil will never be used against any other country, the Presidential Palace said. In this conversation, President Ghani extended his condolences and sympathy with the people and the president of Iran over Soleimani’s death. Click here to read more (external link).

