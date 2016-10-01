Ghani-Hekmatyar Peace Deal Smacks of Desperation

Michael Hughes: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on September 29 consummated a peace agreement with notorious warlord and internationally-designated terrorist Gulbidden Hekmatyar, who is renowned for being the only prime minister in history to bomb his own nation’s capital. The immediate and obvious question is: Why? Why strike a peace deal with an exiled war criminal who wields very little influence inside present day Afghanistan? What is the rationale for welcoming Hekmatyar back to Afghanistan when true justice calls for dragging him in front of The Hague? Click here to read more.