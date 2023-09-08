Gen. McKenzie calls delayed Afghanistan exit as ‘American Arrogance’

Khaama: During an interview with Fox News, General Frank McKenzie, the head of United States Central Command during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, expressed regret over the U.S. decision to remain in Afghanistan until the very end. He highlighted that this choice had sometimes led and did lead the country into an “extremist situation.” “I think it is a case of American exceptionalism or American arrogance, depending on your perspective, to believe that you can actually withdraw, beaten from the field of battle, and still maintain a large political platform in the country you are retreating from,” McKenzie said. Click here to read more (external link).