Former Colleagues Demand Ajmal Ahmadi’s Dismissal From Harvard University

8am: Some former employees of Afghanistan’s Central Bank and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries have written an open letter to Harvard University officials, asking them to dismiss Ajmal Ahmadi, the former head of the Central Bank, from the university’s academic staff… Ajmal Ahmadi has been accused of constantly abusing his authority for personal gain and obstructing transparency and accountability during his tenure at the Central Bank and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries. Click here to read more (external link).