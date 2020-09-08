First Ever Ahmad Shah Massoud Day Declared in The United States

Massoud Foundation USA: Two days before 9/11 , The National Hero of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud was assassinated by Al-Qaeda operatives sent by Osama Bin Laden – San Diegans honored the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, dubbed the “Afghan Won the Cold War” by the Wall Street Journal. The City of San Diego declared Wednesday, September 9th, both Ahmad Shah Massoud Day, in District 7 and Massoud Foundation Day, city wide, The Massoud Foundation USA announced. Click here to read more (external link).

