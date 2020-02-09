Farah Officials Claim Civilians Were Killed in Airstrike

Tolo News: The provincial governor and a Farah MP both claim that an airstrike killed five civilians who were businessmen traveling on Saturday from Farah city to Abu Nasar Farahi Port when their vehicle was targeted. “The governor is in charge here … the governor must answer about who killed them,” said Abdul Ghafar Arman, an MP for Farah. The Ministry of Defense has not commented on the allegations. Foreign forces, contacted on Sunday night, have also not commented yet. Farah’s governor Massoud Bakhtor said that the incident will be investigated. Click here to read more (external link).

