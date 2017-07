Tolo News: At least three civilians were wounded in an explosion in Gardez city in Paktia province on Friday afternoon, local officials confirmed. Paktia police security officer Colonel Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai the explosion occurred when two suicide bombers riding a motorbike were identified and stopped by police in areas close to Kabul-Gardez road in Gardez city. Click here to read more (external link).

