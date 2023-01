Stars and Stripes: A former U.S. military contractor pleaded guilty this week to bribery and visa fraud in his management of millions of dollars worth of U.S.-funded reconstruction contracts in Afghanistan. Orlando Clark, 57, of Smyrna, Ga., was accused of conspiring with an analyst at another American company in 2011 and 2012 to receive approximately $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company, the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).