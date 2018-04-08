Ex-Afghan President Karzai: Only Russia Can Help, Not US Who’s Been Killing Us

Sputnik: “Moscow has always helped us, even when its forces invaded Afghanistan at the invitation of then-president Babrak Karmal. We surely fought each other at those times, but you [Russia] used to build schools and hospitals in Afghanistan. Americans lie when they say that al-Qaeda emerged as the result of your invasion. They used the war to grow al-Qaeda in Pakistani military camps. They wanted to be the only superpower and they did it. The USSR collapsed and one of the reasons was the Afghan war,” Karzai said. Click here to read more (external link).

