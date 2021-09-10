Evan Hill: US Drone attack targeted innocent man

Evan Hill: The final act of the U.S. war in Afghanistan was a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 people. Our latest investigation shows how a man the military saw as an “imminent threat” and “ISIS facilitator” was actually an aid worker returning to his family.

