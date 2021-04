Responsible Statecraft: They formed their own shadow army, some 90,000 in the country at its peak, but their problematic predomination is coming to an end. The golden post-9/11 years of the war contractor — the providers of food and transportation, fuel, construction, maintenance, IT, not to mention security and interrogation services for the U.S. military — appear to be drawing down. Click here to read more (external link).

Related