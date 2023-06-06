‘Embarrassing’ dissent cable shows Biden ‘allowed’ Afghanistan to collapse: Rep. Issa

Fox News: Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., is slamming the Afghanistan dissent cable that Secretary of State Antony Blinken allowed congressional access to Tuesday as “embarrassing” and said it debunks the Biden administration’s narrative that it was caught off guard by the country’s swift collapse in 2021. Issa, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News Digital that he was the first committee member to view the dissent channel cable from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and Washington’s response. Click here to read more (external link).