Elite US Special Ops Commander Picked to Lead Afghan War

· 1 Comment
Scott Miller

Scott Miller

Tolo News: A three-star general who leads the Joint Special Operations Command overseeing some of the most sensitive US commando missions has been picked to lead the nearly 17-year-old Afghan war, five US officials told Reuters. Army Lieutenant General Scott Miller would replace Army General John “Mick” Nicholson, who after more than two years has become the longest-serving US commander of international forces battling the Taliban insurgency. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Elite US Special Ops Commander Picked to Lead Afghan War

  1. BROTHERS AND SISTERS:
    ===================•
    IT IS OBVIOUSLY CLEAR THAT
    the children of Hitler, with the approval of their ugly comrades, are poising to creat another round of
    genocides,
    rapes
    and
    plunder.
    .*
    I IAM ASKING YOU ALL
    TO
    PRAY FOR THE
    SAFETY OF THE
    PEOPLE OF
    AFGHANISTAN!

