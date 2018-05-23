Elite US Special Ops Commander Picked to Lead Afghan War

Tolo News: A three-star general who leads the Joint Special Operations Command overseeing some of the most sensitive US commando missions has been picked to lead the nearly 17-year-old Afghan war, five US officials told Reuters. Army Lieutenant General Scott Miller would replace Army General John “Mick” Nicholson, who after more than two years has become the longest-serving US commander of international forces battling the Taliban insurgency. Click here to read more (external link).

