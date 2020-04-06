Donors Frustrated by ‘Personal Agendas’ in Afghanistan: US

Tolo News: Pressure by the United States continues because of the unsolved political “impasse” in Afghanistan between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, which deepened after the announcement of the Afghan election results in February. “As the world gets slammed by COVID-19, with devastating economic consequences for all, donors are frustrated and fed up by personal agendas being advanced ahead of the welfare of the Afghan people,” US State Department’s Alice G. Wells tweeted on Monday, referring to the unsolved political tension in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

