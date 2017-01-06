Did U.S. aid win hearts and minds in Afghanistan? Yes and no.

The Washington Post: Over the past decade, U.S. military expeditions have increasingly used development aid to undermine popular support for insurgents and extremist groups, and pacify turbulent areas. But does this tool work in conflict zones like Afghanistan? My new research published in the American Political Science Review provides evidence that aid spending by the U.S. military in Afghanistan in many cases produced violent backlash from insurgents against troops and civilians. Click here to read more (external link).