Despite Exemptions, US Sanctions Hinder Trade in Chabahar Port

Tolo News: Officials in Kabul said recent US sanctions against Iran have affected Afghan investors’ trading through Iran’s Chabahar Port – which is otherwise considered a good alternative for Afghanistan-Pakistan trade routes. For example, business owners have not received payment for a talc shipment – comprised of 50 containers – which was exported to India eight months ago, according to Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines. Click here to read more (external link).