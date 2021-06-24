Covid outbreak at US Embassy in Kabul grows to 159 cases

Ariana: The COVID-19 outbreak at the US Embassy in Kabul has grown to 159 cases, according to a diplomatic cable sent Tuesday, CNN reported. This comes amid a devastating third wave of the deadly disease in Afghanistan. CNN reported that a source familiar with the cable said it noted that several people at the diplomatic mission are on oxygen or have been medically evacuated from the post, which was put under immediate lockdown last week to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Click here to read more (external link).