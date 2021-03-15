Corruption Remains Greatest Threat to Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: The Afghan state will completely collapse if international donors pull funding due to concerns over corruption, which seems to be growing by the day. Predatory Afghan officials – often in league with warlords and transnational criminal organizations – are emptying government coffers as everyone seems to have their attention turned to whether or not foreign forces should stay or leave. However, in the midst of the outrage rightfully directed towards Kabul, Washington also needs to be held accountable. Click here to read more.