CIA conducts drone strike in Afghanistan

TRT World: The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, two US officials told Reuters on Monday. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike took place in Kabul on Sunday. They did not give details on the target or whether there were any casualties. Separately President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a “significant Al Qaeda target” in Afghanistan over the weekend. Click here to read more (external link).

