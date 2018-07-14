formats

Blackwater Founder Makes New Pitch To ‘Privatize’ War

Tolo News: Blackwater founder Erik D. Prince, this week laid out a road map for Trump which he said could end the ongoing war. In Prince’s opinion, Trump should immediately change course and implement a Trump Economy of Force using “proven and cheaper unconventional warfare methods to defeat the terror malignancy plaguing Afghanistan”.  Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Blackwater Founder Makes New Pitch To ‘Privatize’ War

  1. This guy is a low-class nutball !
    ***
    **
    *
    The schemes of dirty works under extreme savageries, in Iraq, already had been laid out by the
    Anglo/US local stooges anti-Muslim hardcore professionals. in various
    neighboring countries
    – this weirdo
    was staged and positioned like a little
    dummy right at the end to garner
    all the credits- all in an order to turn it into
    ethnically and racially biased form of self-glorification; self-empowering and publicity-for a specific category people in the US and England.
    .
    These types of rogue characters don’t realy have the brains nor the courage and stamina to stand a chance and/or accomplish anything in a real against the
    Taliban and,/or, in fact, any local men in Afghanistan.
    **************
    **************
    To:
    US authorities:
    ••••••••••••••••
    SPARE
    THIS SUICIDAL MANIAC
    FROM GETTING
    THRASHED
    IN
    AFGHANISTAN!

