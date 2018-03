March 14, 2018

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

Donald Trump, age 1 1/2, lives in Kabul. He enjoys playing ball and pounding on his dad’s computer. His father, Sayed Assadullah, chose the name because he was impressed with the future U.S. president’s books and success in business. But his relatives were less than pleased to have a Donald Trump in the family.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.