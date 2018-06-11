Americans Should Exercise Caution in Afghanistan After Kabul Terror Attack -US State Dept.

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Sputnik) – US citizens in Afghanistan must remain vigilant during celebrations of the Islamic Eid al Fitr holidays after the recent terrorist attack in Kabul on Monday, the Department of State said in a travel advisory.

Earlier on Monday, at least 12 people were killed and 31 more were injured in a suicide bombing in the south of the Afghan capital, according to local media reports.

“In light of upcoming Eid holiday, US citizens are reminded to exercise caution where people are known to congregate (celebrations, markets, places of worship, banks, etc.),” the advisory said.

The US government continues to be concerned that terrorist will try to launch attacks against foreigners, the advisory added.