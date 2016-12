Tolo News: Michael McKinley, United States (U.S) ambassador to Afghanistan, on Saturday said allegations lodged by Ahmad Eschi, against First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum should be investigated transparently. McKinley said he was shocked to hear of the allegations by Eshchi that Dostum had allegedly ordered his men to beat him up and sexually assault him. Eshchi is the former Jawzjan governor. Click here to read more (external link).