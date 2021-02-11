After 20 Years, The Establishment Is Still In Denial About Afghanistan

The American Conservative: The Afghanistan Study Group has a new report out and its recommendation remains ever the same: more troops. With the 20th anniversary of the Afghanistan war now just around the corner, Americans might reasonably wonder whether the nation’s longest war is ever going to end. After carefully considering the question, two retired four-star generals, two former U.S. senators, three ambassadors, a former national security adviser, and several other august personages have weighed in with an opinion: not if they can help it. Click here to read more (external link).