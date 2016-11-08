Afghans weigh in on US presidential candidates

Al Jazeera: The outcome of the US presidential election has a far-reaching impact, and in Afghanistan’s capital, some have definite ideas about who they would like to see in office: Republican nominee Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. This is the country where America’s longest war has been playing out since 2001. It’s where US drones and NATO air strikes kill al-Qaeda targets and civilians alike. It is also where a US troop withdrawal has resulted in increased Taliban attacks and rising civilian casualties. The choice between the candidates has left some puzzled – but then, there’s a saying in these parts: When ones lives in the world of the blind, the man with one eye is king. Still, for Afghans, what Americans decide on the other side of the world could have life or death consequences. Click here to read more (external links).