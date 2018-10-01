Afghanistan Will Not Allow ‘Foreign Mercenaries’: Ghani

Tolo News: In reaction to the possibility of privatizing the Afghan war, President Ashraf Ghani said he will not allow “foreign mercenaries” to operate in Afghanistan. President Ghani says Afghan forces have enough potential and have managed to save the country from “collapse”. Ghani’s remarks come days after Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater security company, in an interview with TOLOnews, insisted the Afghan war will end “a few months” using his plan to send in few thousand contracted mentors to Afghanistan. According to Prince, 3,600 “contracted veteran mentors” from Blackwater will be deployed to Afghanistan – 36 for each Afghan unit and for two to four years at a time… contractors working for Blackwater were accused of killing over 10 Iraqi civilians in 2007. Click here to read more (external link).