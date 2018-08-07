formats

Afghanistan Wants Kabul-Tehran Trade Deals Exempted From U.S. Sanctions

· 3 Comments

afg_and_iran

Ariana: Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has pleaded the U.S. to exempt Kabul-Tehran trade deals from sanctions on Iran as the country heavily relies on the Iranian port of Chabahar to improve its economy. U.S. President Donald Trump warned today that any country doing business with Iran will not trade with the US as the first set of US sanctions against Iran that had been eased under the landmark nuclear accord went back into effect. Expressing deep concerns, the MoFA stated that U.S. sanctions on Tehran threatens to derail the lives of Afghan refugees in Iran, Kabul-Tehran trade deals and India, Iran, Afghanistan projects in Chabahar port. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

3 thoughts on “Afghanistan Wants Kabul-Tehran Trade Deals Exempted From U.S. Sanctions

  1. Dear
    Brothers and Sisters :
    .
    CHECK THIS OUT !
    All based on corruptions.
    …………………………………
    There you go again- an official opening of a smuggling route from Afghanistan
    to
    Iran,
    *
    The funny part is that it will bypass all the Trump international embargo clauses
    on
    Iran.
    ====•••••••••••••••••••
    ========•••••••••••••••••
    ===========••••••••••••••••••
    The “thugs and thug-mars”
    will set up theur own little operations all over the check points across the Afgha/Iran border crossing points and make it legally official- the catch is though that if you are caought doing it; you will be prosecuted and locked as
    a
    criminal.
    ============
    =====
    ==
    In a way, it will be
    sanctioned; unsanctioned
    politically; exactly like their drugs and arms trades- the trading parties will enjoy the tacit legal and illegal aspects of it; while, the locals deprived from its monument profits.
    **********************
    ~~~~~~~~
    ????
    WHAT
    A
    GOOFY
    WORLD !

    Reply

  2. *IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG WITH THIS
    IMMORALLY-APPROVED AND IMPOSED
    ARRANGEMENT, THEN >>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    *
    THE CORRUPT
    GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS
    OF
    THE INTERNATIONAL-HARDCORE SMUGGLERS
    WILL PUT ALL THE BLAMES SQUARLY
    ON
    “LITHLE GUYS” AND POORLY-ORGANIZED
    LOCALLY-OWNED AND OPERATED
    BUSINESSES
    ACROSS
    AFGHANISTAN.
    ===========
    Just like the
    imposed current and past,
    ((open and secret)),
    arms and drugs
    deals.
    **************
    ****************
    *******************
    That way; international
    war criminals and warmongers
    will be able to
    finance, expand and perpetuate their highly-expensive clandestine operations
    through, ((extremely profitable)),
    “wartime-bonanzas”.
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *