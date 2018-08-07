Afghanistan Wants Kabul-Tehran Trade Deals Exempted From U.S. Sanctions

Ariana: Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has pleaded the U.S. to exempt Kabul-Tehran trade deals from sanctions on Iran as the country heavily relies on the Iranian port of Chabahar to improve its economy. U.S. President Donald Trump warned today that any country doing business with Iran will not trade with the US as the first set of US sanctions against Iran that had been eased under the landmark nuclear accord went back into effect. Expressing deep concerns, the MoFA stated that U.S. sanctions on Tehran threatens to derail the lives of Afghan refugees in Iran, Kabul-Tehran trade deals and India, Iran, Afghanistan projects in Chabahar port. Click here to read more (external link).
Dear
Brothers and Sisters :
.
CHECK THIS OUT !
All based on corruptions.
…………………………………
There you go again- an official opening of a smuggling route from Afghanistan
to
Iran,
*
The funny part is that it will bypass all the Trump international embargo clauses
on
Iran.
====•••••••••••••••••••
========•••••••••••••••••
===========••••••••••••••••••
The “thugs and thug-mars”
will set up theur own little operations all over the check points across the Afgha/Iran border crossing points and make it legally official- the catch is though that if you are caought doing it; you will be prosecuted and locked as
a
criminal.
============
=====
==
In a way, it will be
sanctioned; unsanctioned
politically; exactly like their drugs and arms trades- the trading parties will enjoy the tacit legal and illegal aspects of it; while, the locals deprived from its monument profits.
**********************
~~~~~~~~
????
WHAT
A
GOOFY
WORLD !
*IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG WITH THIS
IMMORALLY-APPROVED AND IMPOSED
ARRANGEMENT, THEN >>>>>>>>>>>>>>
*
THE CORRUPT
GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS
OF
THE INTERNATIONAL-HARDCORE SMUGGLERS
WILL PUT ALL THE BLAMES SQUARLY
ON
“LITHLE GUYS” AND POORLY-ORGANIZED
LOCALLY-OWNED AND OPERATED
BUSINESSES
ACROSS
AFGHANISTAN.
===========
Just like the
imposed current and past,
((open and secret)),
arms and drugs
deals.
**************
****************
*******************
That way; international
war criminals and warmongers
will be able to
finance, expand and perpetuate their highly-expensive clandestine operations
through, ((extremely profitable)),
“wartime-bonanzas”.
*
IT IS
TRULY
RIDICULOUS !