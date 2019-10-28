Afghanistan says Baghdadi’s death will reduce terror attacks in country

1TV: The killing of Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the biggest blow to the militant group, Afghan government has said. Calling Baghdadi one of the most dangerous terrorist leader, Afghanistan presidency in a statement said that his death was the biggest blow the militant group. It said that Baghdadi’s death will not only reduce terror attacks in Afghanistan, but it will also have positive impact on the security of the region and the world. Click here to read more (external link).

Related