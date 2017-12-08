formats

Afghanistan reacts to U.S. move over Jerusalem

1TV: Afghan government on Thursday expressed ‘deep concern’ over U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of Jerusalem as Israeli capital. On Wednesday, Trump announced that his administration would begin a process of moving the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Click here to read more (external link).

  4. A cooperative economic zone for the bigger market makes a perfect sense if the hurdles that are set by the parasitic powers are bypassed successfully- it is all natural route to the well beings of all those deprived countries.

    They area is full in all sorts of critical resources; and
    as blessed, as any on the face of the earth- yet cornered and stagnated.

    It is just a proper outlet to harness it all for a widened market and to the benifits of all folks involved.

