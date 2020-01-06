Afghanistan Reacts to Suleimani’s Death

Sayed Jalal Shajjan via The Diplomat: In Afghanistan, the death of General Suleimani left politicians divided. The government of Afghanistan opted for a neutral position; however, the second vice president of President Ashraf Ghani called Suliemani a “prominent figure in the fight against ISIS in the Middle East.” The Taliban are yet to issue any statement on the drone strike that killed Suliemani, and it is likely that they will remain silent to keep their chances of signing a peace deal alive. Click here to read more (external link).

