Afghanistan needs billions of dollars in aid even after peace deal: World Bank

worldbank_logo1TV: Despite 18 years of American and NATO military presence marked by funnelling of billions of dollars, Afghanistan’s economy remains highly dependent on foreign aid. The country’s public expenditure is $11 billion annually while revenues stand at $2.5 billion, according to officials cited by the New York Times. The difference of about 75 percent of expenses is footed by foreign governments particularly the United States. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. You rats have created
    a
    comprehensivelly-superficial
    economy, since the
    Grand Invasion
    of 2001 which is
    almost totally dependent
    on
    you
    “irrelevant”
    military-related budget
    inside Afghanistan.
    ===
    ==
    =
    *GOD DANN
    YOU
    ALL- GET OUT
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN

  2. *LET
    THE
    HONORABLE FOLKS
    of
    Afghanistan
    BUIILD UP THEIR OWN COUNTRY
    ON
    SOLUD
    FOUNDATIONS
    THAT
    YOU “PARASITE” COULD
    NEVER
    MATCH UP !!!!!
    ===
    ==
    =
    *JUST
    GET LOST ! !

  3. THE PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN DON’T
    NEED
    “NO AIDS”;
    NEITHER
    THE CRAZY
    ALBINOS ENEMIES !
    ===
    ==
    =
    THEY ARE
    THE ONLY
    ONES WHO COULD
    BUILD UP THEIR OWN
    GOD-GUVEN COUNTRY (%100 SURE).

