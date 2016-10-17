Afghanistan Forgotten in Scandal-Ridden US Presidential Race

Michael Hughes: The already-forgotten war in Afghanistan – the one the United States started – has been relegated to background noise in a presidential contest rife with scandal and low on serious policy debate. The mainstream media has nearly guaranteed that most voters will have Hillary Clinton’s emails or Donald Trump’s alleged gropes on their minds on election day rather than Afghanistan or any other critical foreign policy issue. So, with the election just weeks away, the world has little clue how the next White House resident will handle the situation in Afghanistan, where violence is escalating, the Taliban is resurgent and ISIS vows to expand its footprint. Click here to read more.