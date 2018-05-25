Afghanistan And Iraq At Risk Of Being Caught Up In Web Of US Sanctions Aimed At Iran

Forbes: Afghanistan’s economy is small and it is only the 145th largest exporter in the world. However, Iran plays a central role as the largest source of Afghan imports and the third largest destination for its exports, according to the World Bank. The importance of trade via Iran has been rising and was set to be further enhanced by the development of Chabahar port on Iran’s Arabian Sea coast. Click here to read more (external link).
