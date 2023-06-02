Afghanistan, a Major Seller of Weapons Left Behind by US, Says Trump

Khaama: US former President Donald Trump on Thursday night in a TV interview with Fox News claimed that by leaving sophisticated military equipment, roughly worth $85 billion in Afghanistan, the country is now the second biggest seller of weapons after the US in the world. While criticizing the hasty withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, Trump said, “We were very reckless in leaving Afghanistan, and I think it was the most shameful and weak moment in the history of our country.” “No one can believe it, the biggest seller of military equipment after the US is Afghanistan,” he added. Click here to read more (external link).