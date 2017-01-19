Afghan-U.S.ties to further improve under new U.S. administration: Afghan official

KABUL, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan has strategic ties with the United States and under the new U.S. government, the relations between Washington and Kabul will further improve, said Afghan chief presidential spokesman Thursday. “Afghanistan has strategic and firm relations with the United States. We are confident that Afghanistan’s ties with the United States will further strengthen under the new U.S. administration,” Mohammad Haroon Chakhansori told a press briefing. Click here to read more (external link).

