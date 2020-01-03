Afghan Politicians React to Killing of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Tolo News: Afghan politicians on Friday joined a chorus of international reactions to the US air strike in Iraq that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, with some describing the attack on Soleimani as clear violation of international law and a major blow to peace in the region. Presidential candidate Abdul Latif Pedram also described the attack on Soleimani as violation of international laws. “The US regime has been a major source of evil in our region and in the world. The terrorist attack on the life of Sardar Soleimani is not only a violation of international law but it is an act of state terrorism, which is led by Trump. It is the genuine right of the countries in the region to resist American hegemony,” said Pedram. Click here to read more (external link).

