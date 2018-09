1TV: Afghanistan’s lawmakers are set to review the bilateral security agreement with the United States as violence flares in the country. The idea was put forward by some lawmakers in the Lower House on Monday and it was approved by majority of the MPs through voting on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hamid Karzai, a former Afghan president, who refused to sign the pact while in office, at a gathering in Kabul criticized the U.S…. Click here to read more (external link).