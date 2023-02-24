Afghan Leaders Among Top Gift Givers to US President Biden in 2021

Khaama: The former Afghan president Mohammed Ashraf Ghani and his wife gave the US president and first lady Jill Biden silk carpets in June 2021 that were reportedly worth $28,800. Meanwhile, defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was given a carpet worth $2,650 in March from Ghani. In another instance, the document revealed that Ghani and his wife, Rula, gifted Joe Biden and Jill Biden two silk rugs, one valued at $19,200 and the other at $ 9600. This was after Biden had announced the order to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in April. Click here to read more (external link).