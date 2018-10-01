Afghan Co-Puppet Pushes U.S. War Propaganda

Michael Hughes: Afghan CEO and co-leader Abdullah Abdullah put forth the dubious proposition that the Trump administration’s South Asia strategy is working because without it the situation would be much worse. In the first place, Abdullah cites an unprovable counterfactual that can be employed to support any claim regardless of empirical results. Moreover, there is plenty of evidence – including conclusions by U.S. government agencies – that outright refute Mr. Abdullah’s assertion. Click here to read more.