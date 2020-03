Ariana: Abdullah Abdullah says a 5-member group should step in and resolve the political turmoil between him and Ashraf Ghani in a matter of 10 days. Pointing to Mike Pompeo’s visit to Kabul, Abdullah said that the US had warned the Afghan political leaders that in case the tensions continue, the US would take further actions apart from cutting the aid. Abdullah said, “Mike Pompeo said that he had not come to mediate or suggest a formula.” Click here to read more (external link).

