Bloomberg (Editorial): Trump would clearly prefer to get troop levels to zero. That’s the wrong goal. The U.S. still has important interests in the region, including preventing terrorist attacks, keeping oil supplies flowing and limiting Iran’s sway beyond its borders. Click here to read more (external link).
*RESPECT YOURSELF
AND EXTEND IT
TO
ALL
OTHERS- IT IS
A
DENSELY-POPULATED
PLANET !
*
*Just; get out
of
AFGHANISTAN !!!!!
************
===
•
THAT WILL BE
A “
GREAT
“GOOD NEWS“
.
FOR
THE WHOLE
CIVILIZED WORLD !
^
Enough
of
your savageries !
.
All
we know is
that
you
won’t be able Tom
survive,
((as a
“SUPER-POWER”)),
.
without the
“EXPLOITATIONS”
of
the
Islamic counties !
*